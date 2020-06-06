PopeWatch: Riot!

A riot has burst out at the Vatican. Chanting marchers calling out Trent! Trent! Trent! have entered Saint Peters, taken a pew and knelt in prayer. Some Swiss Guards were observed taking a knee in solidarity with the rioters. The destruction wreaked by the rioters-well actually it is zero for the moment, but you can see in the eyes of the traditionalists that they would like to take an axe to to much that has been done in the Church over the past sixty years. Females among the group are approaching the main altar, no doubt to trash it. No, actually they are cleaning it, and bringing in flowers and other ornaments for the altar. No demands have been made by the rioters, but thus far they have not left Saint Peters. Father James Martin, Sj, has called upon napalm to be used, if necessary, to save Saint Peters. Pope Francis has threatened to utilize the Excommunication Insurrection Act. Stay tuned for further developments on this fast moving story!

