Planned Parenthood Supports Some Black Lives Matter

Truly hilarious in a very bleak way. According to the CDC half of black pregnancies in the US end in abortion.
Planned Parenthood Worse Than Murder Inc routinely locates its abortion clinics next to large black population areas in urban centers. The Klan can only gaze in admiration, as this organization eliminates fifty percent of coming generations of blacks and makes a tidy profit for doing so. Somewhere Margaret Sanger is smiling.
Being that PP murders mostly Blacks their support BLM is highly ironic—and good for business.
In the 36 years I’ve been a parishioner in this parish, I’ve heard maybe two half-hearted sermons on abortion, none on the political sanctification of sodomy, none on the evils of divisive politics, etc.
I’m still fuming over young Father S’s BLM speech from the pulpit. I’m counting to 10,000 before I say or do anything.
Similarly, precisely how much do black lives matter to the black men that kill 95%(?) of the black men and women murdered each year?
This is not about solving the problem. It is not making things better. It is not unifying people. It’s about money and power.
The White Man Is The JEW Of Liberal Fascism.
I did not kill George Floyd. The attempt to punish all white people for Floyd’s unfortunate death is totally wrong.
Couldn’t say it better, @T. Shaw. We are fortunate to have a pastor who adds prayers for all unborn lives and the demise of PP to every Mass. And we have yet to be subjected to a rant about the Floyd case. So far, so good…
The irony of PP’s virtue signaling is bitter, indeed.