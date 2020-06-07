Planned Parenthood Supports Some Black Lives Matter

Truly hilarious in a very bleak way. According to the CDC half of black pregnancies in the US end in abortion. Planned Parenthood Worse Than Murder Inc routinely locates its abortion clinics next to large black population areas in urban centers. The Klan can only gaze in admiration, as this organization eliminates fifty percent of coming generations of blacks and makes a tidy profit for doing so. Somewhere Margaret Sanger is smiling.

