Reeducation

Go here to read about the scene above. That this ritual abasement is being done with a Christian patina makes it doubly obscene. Racial equality I am in favor of. The above is not equality. Try to image the roles reversed. All the cops involved in this disturbing farce should be immediately fired.
4 Comments
This is offensive. Enough!
The End cannot come soon enough. I am so serious. I watched the Garabandal movie that someone on here suggested. I noticed, during it, that Conchita screamed out “JULY 2?? NO!!!!” To me, that part of the scene seemed very bizarre and out of place. I think I watched it in April and was like “oooohh… maybe it’s this July 2?” and now, 2 months later, I am PRAYING FERVENTLY that it’s this July 2. Would God be so gracious that He would grant us such a consolation that 2020 is the End??
On how Holy Thursday the priest washes the feet over others as a model of service.
In this mockery black pastors demand that others wash their feet. The message to their followers is “as I have done, so shall you do. Make whitey give you everything you can get from him.”
Speaking of paganism with a Christian patina, everybody should read this.