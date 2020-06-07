Reeducation

 

Go here to read about the scene above.  That this ritual abasement is being done with a Christian patina makes it doubly obscene.  Racial equality I am in favor of.  The above is not equality.  Try to image the roles reversed.  All the cops involved in this disturbing farce should be immediately fired.

More to explorer

4 Comments

  2. The End cannot come soon enough. I am so serious. I watched the Garabandal movie that someone on here suggested. I noticed, during it, that Conchita screamed out “JULY 2?? NO!!!!” To me, that part of the scene seemed very bizarre and out of place. I think I watched it in April and was like “oooohh… maybe it’s this July 2?” and now, 2 months later, I am PRAYING FERVENTLY that it’s this July 2. Would God be so gracious that He would grant us such a consolation that 2020 is the End??

  3. On how Holy Thursday the priest washes the feet over others as a model of service.

    In this mockery black pastors demand that others wash their feet. The message to their followers is “as I have done, so shall you do. Make whitey give you everything you can get from him.”

  4. Speaking of paganism with a Christian patina, everybody should read this.

    Most of human history is pagan. The advent of Christianity is a relatively recent affair. Some say Christianity is now receding. Some say Christianity has not yet fully taken hold. Is secularism taking hold? Is paganism reemerging? Do we live in a strange time characterized by a return to paganism, though with Christian characteristics? Whichever account is correct has implications for America in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: