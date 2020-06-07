Rioting Has Consequences

Well, what do you know, rioting is bad for the areas where the riots occur:

CBS 2’s Marissa Parra has more from Bronzeville with a look at how it’s impacting the community.

For neighbors, the Jewel-Osco on 75th is the grocery store. But no longer.

“It’s kind of a sad thing to think about,” said resident William Wright. “I take my grandma here every Sunday.”

On Sunday night, it was ravaged by looters, as you can see by the aftermath captured in video from the next day, leaving neighbors frustrated.

“It’s not what you do. It’s how do you do it,” Wright said. “What did we accomplish, aside from take our property value down and embarrass ourselves?”

Wright, his grandmother and so many around here are trying to figure out which stores on the South Side are even left right now.

Chicago now has food deserts in places that weren’t food deserts before.

“Bronzeville Mariano’s was looted, the Walmart on 47th was looted. Jewel,” said activist William Calloway.

And the food deserts that were there before are worse now.

“Now you have to go out of your way to get this stuff,” said activist Emir Lions. “People that don’t have a car. People that do not have family and friends.”

“Some seniors can’t travel,” added Calloway.

Go here to read the rest. The stupidity, it burns. Those who have stoked race hatred for fun and profit, and, above all, politics, will now see a bonanza in increases in influence from all this, with large corporations falling all over themselves to pay protection money donations to the evil, and Orwellian, Black Lives Matter group. And the ordinary poor black people who suffer from all this? Well, one would have to be brain dead by this time not to understand that the race hustlers never have given a damn about them in any case.