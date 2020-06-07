Rioting Has Consequences

Well, what do you know, rioting is bad for the areas where the riots occur:
CBS 2’s Marissa Parra has more from Bronzeville with a look at how it’s impacting the community.
For neighbors, the Jewel-Osco on 75th is the grocery store. But no longer.
“It’s kind of a sad thing to think about,” said resident William Wright. “I take my grandma here every Sunday.”
On Sunday night, it was ravaged by looters, as you can see by the aftermath captured in video from the next day, leaving neighbors frustrated.
“It’s not what you do. It’s how do you do it,” Wright said. “What did we accomplish, aside from take our property value down and embarrass ourselves?”
Wright, his grandmother and so many around here are trying to figure out which stores on the South Side are even left right now.
Chicago now has food deserts in places that weren’t food deserts before.
“Bronzeville Mariano’s was looted, the Walmart on 47th was looted. Jewel,” said activist William Calloway.
And the food deserts that were there before are worse now.
“Now you have to go out of your way to get this stuff,” said activist Emir Lions. “People that don’t have a car. People that do not have family and friends.”
“Some seniors can’t travel,” added Calloway.
Go here to read the rest. The stupidity, it burns. Those who have stoked race hatred for fun and profit, and, above all, politics, will now see a bonanza in increases in influence from all this, with large corporations falling all over themselves to pay
protection money donations to the evil, and Orwellian, Black Lives Matter group. And the ordinary poor black people who suffer from all this? Well, one would have to be brain dead by this time not to understand that the race hustlers never have given a damn about them in any case.
3 Comments
And what will most “conservatives” do about this? How about nothing. If Trump is lucky a few more might vote him.
Hmmm. What will you do about rioters destroying small business in urban areas, Michael D?
.
I am a fairly conservative person and at this point, do not think there is much I can do about it but sympathize. The Dam Broke 2020, and billions of muddy water destroyed my basement. I was fortunate-houses just down the road have been condemned. Houses a few miles northwest are completely gone. From what I am hearing insurance companies are not covering these losses and FEMA will take years.
.
But even with an intact basement loaded with “stuff,” how could I help a minority owned business in Chicago or Minneapolis? Much of what plagues the inner city communities is a lack of Dads. Racism is a problem, but vastly swamped by fatherlessness and broken families.
.
I am off to Divine Liturgy today-first time in weeks. I am wondering if I will be reminded yet again that rich people go to Hell, the poor to Heaven, and whites are racist-especially the conservative ones who don’t want their taxes raised.
.
So tell me what to do? I tried teaching NFP once, motivated in large part to stop divorce and broken families. No one, especially the hierarchy, marriage prep people, or even the pro-life community, was interested.
Much of what plagues the inner city communities is a lack of Dads. Racism is a problem, but vastly swamped by fatherlessness and broken families.
Racism is a small unsystematic problem about which nothing should be done. You cannot do much about how people order their domestic lives, so whinging about fatherhood is a waste of time. You can enforce the law, sequester incorrigible schoolchildren, amend the content and modes of provision of schooling, amend the distribution of property tax burdens (with slum neighborhoods exempt), and clean up the graffiti and broken windows and trash in slum neighborhoods (through various means). You can do these things. These things will not be done.
I listen to liberals every day. The sum of wisdom in anything they say approaches nil. Cue Robert Heinlein.