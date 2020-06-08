Defund the Police?

One of the fascinating things about Leftists is how quickly completely absurd ideas become gospel in their ranks. The latest absurd idea is defunding the police.

Now police of some sort as an institution are as old as Sumer. All civilizations need some sort of law enforcement mechanism. The recent riots gave us all a dramatic demonstration of why this is the case. No one’s life or property are secure otherwise. Such common wisdom is now considered racist on the Left. Thus we witness the hapless Leftist Mayor of Minneapolis being booed at a rally because he would not commit to defunding the Minneapolis police department. Nothing is more pathetic than a life long Leftist politician suddenly finding himself left behind by the ever changing Kaleidoscope that is the Leftist view of the world.

The Minneapolis City Council, taking note of what happened to the Mayor, has now proclaimed that they have a veto proof majority to abolish the Minneapolis police department. Go here to read about it. What does this mean in practice? Since this is almost entirely political posturing of the emptiest sort by completely irresponsible fools, it is hard to say. I could imagine they would be insane enough to try to have a major city without a police force, and I would await with baited breath the first time they sent out a social worker to bring in a rapist, or to see the Council Critters explain to businesses in Minneapolis why it was a good thing that their establishments were being plundered with impunity each night by thieves. Of course they could try the old political shell game of keeping the police but calling them something else, but I know that would not satisfy their loons on the Left who now appear to be calling the shots for the Democrat Party.

Each Democrat from Biden on down needs to be asked ceaselessly if they back defunding the police, and just what that means. Let’s hear over and over again how Biden, for example, wants the police to be trained to only shoot violent criminals, attempting to assault them, in the leg. (Hey, if it was good enough for the Lone Ranger on TV—) As a Republican, I do thank the crazies in the party of the Jackass for giving us such a wonderful gift in a presidential election year. Much appreciated lads and lasses! We couldn’t do all this without your ever helpful bouts of public insanity.