Man Charged With the Murder of Captain Dorn

I thought the surveillance video would help bring about an arrest:

According to charging documents, surveillance video showed a Pontiac G6 pull up alongside the pawn shop and multiple people from the G6 entered the store.

Surveillance video then showed Cannon exiting the store and walking towards the Pontiac G6 just before Dorn arrived. Once Dorn arrived, Cannon was seen approaching the corner of the store with a gun in his hand.

“It is apparent from the surveillance that at the time the shots were fired, Cannon was the only person standing at that corner,” charging documents said. Multiple plumes of smoke were seen coming from the area where only Cannon was standing, according to charging documents.

“Once Dorn has been shot and falls to the ground, Cannon can be seen approaching the door to the pawn shop,” charging documents said.

A television taken from the pawn shop was recovered at the residence where Cannon was arrested. According to charging documents, Cannon said he was inside the pawn shop that night and also said he cut his hair to change his appearance after he saw his photograph being distributed.

He’s being held with no bond allowed.

Go here to read the rest. So the price of a good man’s life that night was a tv? A classic example of why police are necessary for any society that calls itself civilized. Go here to read about Captain David Dorn.