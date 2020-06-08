Some Call Him Pig

(Reposting this from 2016 with slight alterations.)

We are now replaying the long, hot summers of the late 1960s and early 1970s when the radical Left declared open warfare on cops. The above billboard was put up by the Minneapolis police department in 1971 showing an officer giving mouth to mouth resuscitation to a boy. The poster went “viral” across the nation.

Cops are not above criticism, and over the years I have done a fair amount of that. However, cops have a very tough job. Most of them do that job as best as they are capable, fairly and with a quiet heroism when they are called upon to go towards danger while the rest of us run from it as fast as we can. Between rioters and cops I have absolutely no difficulty telling whose side I am on. Let’s let Jack Webb as Detective Joe Friday have the last word: