PopeWatch: Archbishop Gregory

Phil Lawler at Catholic Culture shows Archbishop Gregory the errors of his ways:
“I find it baffling and reprehensible that any Catholic facility would allow itself to be so egregiously misused and manipulated in a fashion that violates our religious principles,” said Archbishop Wilton Gregory after President Donald Trump visited the St. John Paul II Shrine in Washington.
Do you want to know what I find baffling and reprehensible, Archbishop Gregory?
I find it baffling and reprehensible:
- … that a Catholic archbishop would issue a patently partisan statement at a time when our nation is already deeply divided.
- … that any responsible leader would issue an inflammatory statement without checking the facts—and learning, in this case, that Trump’s visit to the Shrine was not connected with the demonstrations and riots in our cities, had been planned well in advance, and was intended to focus attention on the international quest for religious freedom—which, the last time I checked, was a cause that did not violate Catholic religious principles.
- … that a Catholic prelate evidently didn’t bother to contact an important Catholic institution, to hear its side of the story, before issuing a public condemnation. The Knights of Columbus, who administer the St. John Paul II Shrine, have been scrupulously loyal to the Catholic hierarchy; they deserve at least this elementary courtesy in return.
- …that a Catholic archbishop ripped into the President at a time when Trump was advancing a cause that is, in fact, unequivocally in accordance with Catholic principles. While at the Shrine, Trump signed an executive order that directs the US government to make religious freedom a high priority in foreign affairs, and provides funding for that campaign. Whatever else Catholics might think about White House initiatives, this one deserved support, not angry denunciation.
Go here to read the rest. The complete contempt that the Archbishop has for Trump is plain. Judging from the protest march on the White House the Archbishop ordered yesterday, go here to read about it, the Archbishop clearly also has nothing but contempt for clergy and laity who differ from him politically. See you on the barricades Archbishop.
“Holy” Wilton, as Frank Walker calls him, a mimic of his mentor “Holy” Francis, should be rejected as nothing more than a another Communist Democrat politician who are all instruments of the devil.
It came out in the news yesterday, that the Archbishop was also invited to the event at the JPII institute. He was supposed to have had a schedule conflict. “…that Gregory had personally conveyed his regrets at being unable to attend when he spoke to a member of the White House staff directly”. So he then later lied when he announced that he didn’t know of the event. He’s trying to get PF’s attention and get a red hat.
https://www.catholicnewsagency.com/news/archbishop-gregory-invited-to-jpii-shrine-donald-trump-event-days-before-public-statement-99991
You anticipate PopeWatch for tomorrow JFK. Gregory is an out and out scoundrel who will inflame race hatred and violence in the country for his own political and private purposes. A truly evil man.
Archbishop Gregory blew it with his statement about Trump’s visit to the shrine. But I don’t see anything wrong with this march.
I remember when I ran in Trad circles we used to play this game. If a bishop allowed the Latin Mass, or cracked down on altar girls, or something, we’d mentally list him as a good guy. Vice versa, bad guy. Then the next thing that happened, if it went against our expectations, we’d say it must have been his auxiliary bishop. We’d build our assessments of each prelate based on 0-1 pieces of evidence. It never occurred to us that a bishop might agree with us on some things and disagree on others, or care about / focus on one thing we liked and put something else at a lower priority.
This lasted up until the details of the sex scandal broke. Even then, we tried for a while to pair up white hats and black hats with different events, until it didn’t even come close to making sense. So I got out of the bishop-judging game. Not only is it fruitless, it simulates spirituality. You look back on an hour you spent thinking about the Church, and you figure you’ve done good for the day.