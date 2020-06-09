Statue of Lincoln Vandalized

Just in case anyone isn’t clear on the concept that the Black Lives Matter movement is at war with civilization. Even statues of Gandhi aren’t safe:

This is a despicable, deeply cynical and violent movement, filled with hate and ignorance, funded by large corporations and embraced by opportunistic politicians. (Here’s looking at you Mitt Romney. The country dodge a bullet in 2012.) Past time to stand up to these race hustling thugs writ large and their enablers.