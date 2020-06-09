Statue of Lincoln Vandalized

Just in case anyone isn’t clear on the concept that the Black Lives Matter movement is at war with civilization. Even statues of Gandhi aren’t safe:
This is a despicable, deeply cynical and violent movement, filled with hate and ignorance, funded by large corporations and embraced by opportunistic politicians. (Here’s looking at you Mitt Romney. The country dodge a bullet in 2012.) Past time to stand up to these race hustling thugs writ large and their enablers.
6 Comments
“Here’s looking at you Mitt Romney. The country dodged a bullet in 2012”
Never thought I’d say this, and there was no way to have known it at the time, but maybe Obama really was the lesser evil, in the long run, when compared to McCain and Romney? Maybe his election was a prime example of prayers being answered in a way we didn’t want or expect but which turns out to be for the better in the end.
Obama was bad but Romney was worse. Always pick the open enemy over the hidden enemy, just waiting for the time to insert the shiv in your back.
Lying liars got to lie. Apparently, the lying NYT made up the news (as usual) that Bush is voting for China Joe. That being said, The Bush Dynasty hates DJT for beating Jeb – like a drum.
The left media are crazy if they think trotting out loser TDS losers like Mattis, Powell (hasn’t voted for a GOP prez candidate in 16 years) and Romney will lessen our complete, total support for DJT.
In other news, Minneapolis city council prez says you’re a racist if you call the police when a black lives matter is raping your wife.
Apparently, WHITE PRIVILEGE is not wanting to be killed, raped, and robbed.
We live in interesting times. I spent a few last night sharpening my steel.
“Obama was bad but Romney was worse”
The sad thing is, I don’t think most of us could see that at the time. Yes, during the primaries there were people who saw that other candidates were better, but when it came time for the general election, there was just no way any serious pro-life Catholic was going to root for Obama to win. I can distinctly remember being quite distressed that Obama had won a second term (though not to the point of screaming at the sky and vowing to “resist” everything he did). But I eventually concluded that God had to have allowed it for a reason. That reason isn’t always evident right away, though.
The sad thing is, I don’t think most of us could see that at the time.
I certainly didn’t, although my nickname for Romney was the weathervane.
Of course, in good conscience no real American could vote for America-hating Barry Soetoro.
Same goes for McCain (RIP). He would have been worse than the zero. He promised some things. He would have delivered the opposite. His last reelection he promised to vote to repeal Obamacare (which he could not spell), and he did the opposite.
An older Sgt. of mine used to say, “People go to Hell for lying, too.”