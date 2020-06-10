Cops Speak Out

Being a cop in an urban center is a thankless and sometimes dangerous job. Now they are being used as scapegoats by politicians seeking to appease violent race hustlers. The thin blue line protects civilization, and I am afraid the cops now are getting the message that if they do their job, their political bosses will be only too happy to toss them under the bus. Cops come in all sizes and shapes but most are not stupid. I think these words from Kipling portray what many of them are currently thinking:

For it’s Tommy this, an’ Tommy that, an` Chuck him out, the brute! “

But it’s ” Saviour of ‘is country ” when the guns begin to shoot;

An’ it’s Tommy this, an’ Tommy that, an’ anything you please;

An ‘Tommy ain’t a bloomin’ fool – you bet that Tommy sees!