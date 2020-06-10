PopeWatch: Vatican-China Deal

With Catholic Chinese suffering intense persecution, the powers that be at the Vatican respond, in effect: Suck it up Buttercups.

With the Vatican’s interim deal with the Chinese government due to expire in September, an archbishop who helped to negotiate the agreement said this week that he believes it should be renewed for one or two more years.

Archbishop Claudio Maria Celli was instrumental in the negotiation and signing of the 2018 agreement between the Holy See and China that regularized the country’s government-appointed bishops who had been out of communion with Rome.

“The deal is an interim deal, which expires, as you said, in September of this year. We have to find a formula. We have to see what to do after this deadline. I think we should probably reconfirm it for one or two years,” Archbishop Claudio Maria Celli said in an Italian television interview June 7.

“However, the Holy See has not yet made a decision in this regard, a decision that will then be communicated to the Chinese authorities,” he added.

Go here to read the rest. PopeWatch is not surprised in this the pontificate of the Manchurian Pope.