Rioters and Those Who Enable Them

It is interesting to me to see how little the so-called authorities around the nation care about maintaining law and order in the face of current riots. Case in point:

Police in Fort Worth, Texas, are dropping criminal charges against dozens of people who were arrested and accused of rioting during protests against racism and police brutality. Chief Ed Kraus says the move is part of his reply to calls for police to change how they operate.

“On May 31st, Fort Worth Police arrested several dozen people for rioting during a protest,” Kraus said in a statement. “Since that time, the protests in the City have been peaceful. The protestors have expressed their anger over police misconduct and have demanded changes.”

The shift in Fort Worth is part of a national debate over how police and prosecutors should handle charges of curfew violations and rioting that in many cases were levied as police tried to curb looting and vandalism that stemmed from nearly two weeks of widespread protests. In many cities, demonstrators are calling for such charges to be dropped — adding it to a list of demands for changing police practices, or even disbanding police agencies altogether.

Go here to read the rest. Tarrant County is a mostly Republican controlled county, so I assume the decision not to prosecute was made by the local district attorney, probably in discussions with other political leaders. Thus the political leadership of Tarrant county has made the calculation that it is better to appease the rioters rather than to attempt to protect the citizens who elected them.

As a result of this I predict more riots. The malign forces behind the riots are reaping a windfall from these mass acts of lawlessness. Democrat politicans, as one would expect, are egging them on, and the Republican politicians, terrified of the race card, stand completely impotent to protect the people who elected them. I include President Trump, for all his bluster, among the impotent. This is the way countries fall into anarchy and dictatorship. I trust this will not happen in the end, but we are far closer to it than I would ever have imagined we could be. We live in perilous times, the skies grow darker and we are cursed with the worst politicians in our nation’s history.