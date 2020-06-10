Saint of the Day Quote: Saint Landry

[In Latin Landericus.] HE succeeded Audobert in that see, in the reign of Clovis II. about the year 650. In a great famine he distributed among the poor all his own little furniture, and melted down for their use the sacred vessels of the church. From the first foundation of ecclesiastical revenues under the Christian emperors, it was a customary law for every bishop to erect and maintain a general hospital, which was usually situated near the cathedral. Thus the ancient Lateran hospital stands near the basilic of that name in Rome, and St. Landry is said to have first founded in this manner the Hotel-Dieu in Paris, near his cathedral, the church of our Lady, upon the spot where the palace of Erchinoald, mayor of the palace, before stood. That hospital is served by one hundred nuns, and fifty novices of the Order of Hospitalers, following the rule of St. Austin. They watch almost every motion of the poor patients with incredible tenderness and patience, giving them all allowances if not contrary to their health. This hospital seems the largest in the world for the sick; but it is too much crowded for want of space: that at Milan is more numerous, but receives the poor who are well. But the hospitals of the Holy Ghost and of St. Philip Neri at Rome, seem the best regulated in the universe. See Henschenius and Papebroke, t. 2, Junij, p. 293.

St. Landry was buried in the church of St. Germain l’Auxerrois, which was then called St. Vincent’s, as was also the church and abbey since called of St. Germain-des-Prez. His relics are kept in a silver shrine in the same church of St. Germain-l’Auxerrois, except two bones which were given in 1408 to the parish church of St. Landry, which was originally a chapel near the saint’s house in which he was accustomed to pray. St. Landry subscribed, with twenty-three other bishops, the charter given by Clovis II. in 653 to the monastery of St. Denys, the original of which, written on Egyptian paper, is still preserved. 1 He is honoured with an office in the new Paris Breviary. 2

Note 1. See Mabill. Diplomatica, l. 5, tab. 17, l. 6, n. 7. [back]

Note 2. By the order of St. Landry, Marculphus, a monk of Paris, wrote in 660, Formularum Ecclesiasticarum libri duo, published with notes by Bignon, and again by Baluze. They contain copies of charters, recommendatory letters of bishops, and the like. [back]

Butler’s Lives of the Saints