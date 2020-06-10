The Hard Part is Getting Back Up

News that I missed, courtesy of The Babylon Bee:

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Congressional Democrats endured a harrowing experience yesterday as they knelt but were unable to get back up for nearly nine minutes.

Most people thought their nine-minute kneel was intentional, but it appeared they only claimed that to save face, as they had intended on kneeling for just 30 seconds but quickly found they could not get back up.

“Help! I’ve fallen and I can’t get up!” cried Nancy Pelosi after pressing her medical alert button. “Send someone, quick!”

“Is this Nancy again? How many times have we told you running out of vodka and ice cream isn’t an emergency, Nancy?” asked the exasperated operator.

Go here to read the rest.