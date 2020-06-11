Orwell the Prophet

Works Pretty Much As One Would Expect Thursday, June 11, AD 2020 No Comments TweetEmailPrintPocketWhatsAppTelegramShare on TumblrLike this:Like Loading...
7 Comments
“If liberty means anything at all, it means the right to tell people what they do not want to hear.”—George Orwell
Not only does the MSM not tell us the truth we don’t want to hear, they tell us lies most of us believe. We have been prepared well for a totalitarian dictatorship.
Ecclesiastes 1: “. . . there is nothing new under the Sun . . . ”
Psalm 35: 20, “They do not speak peaceably, but devise false accusations against those who live quietly in the land.”
The WHITE MAN is the JEW for post-modern liberal fascists.
Black Lives Matter: Or How I Learned To Stop Worrying And Love Totalitarianism.
Black Rifles Matter.
It’s even happening in children’s card games.
https://magic.wizards.com/en/articles/archive/news/depictions-racism-magic-2020-06-10
Hey thanks Wizards of the Coast, you utter pandering morons, for increasing the value of the banned cards!
I can see why they’d want to remove “invoke intolerance”– it goes counter the attempted redefinition of racism.
It’s against any other color card.
That said, I can’t help anybody who looks at “cleanse” and goes “oh! Hey, the monsters in that art? That’s BLACK PEOPLE!”
Whuhuh?
“Black Rifles Matter.”
That’s funny. If there is a silver lining here, it’s that any debate over the 2nd Amendment is over for at least some time. The Left can hold contradictory statements in their mush filled heads like “defund the police” and take away all the guns from law abiding citizens”.
But the rest of America can’t.
There has been a small segment here in the Buckeye State that has been pushing to change the name of our state capital Columbus for some time. In the last couple weeks it’s picked up steam, though I can’t imagine the legal nightmares that would be caused by changing the name of a state capital, so I won’t worry too much yet.