Saint of the Day Quote: Saint Barnabas

[7] And there sat a certain man at Lystra, impotent in his feet, a cripple from his mother’s womb, who never had walked. [8] This same heard Paul speaking. Who looking upon him, and seeing that he had faith to be healed, [9] Said with a loud voice: Stand upright on thy feet. And he leaped up, and walked. [10] And when the multitudes had seen what Paul had done, they lifted up their voice in the Lycaonian tongue, saying: The gods are come down to us in the likeness of men;

[11] And they called Barnabas, Jupiter: but Paul, Mercury; because he was chief speaker. [12] The priest also of Jupiter that was before the city, bringing oxen and garlands before the gate, would have offered sacrifice with the people. [13] Which, when the apostles Barnabas and Paul had heard, rending their clothes, they leaped out among the people, crying, [14] And saying: Ye men, why do ye these things? We also are mortals, men like unto you, preaching to you to be converted from these vain things, to the living God, who made the heaven, and the earth, and the sea, and all things that are in them: [15] Who in times past suffered all nations to walk in their own ways.

[16] Nevertheless he left not himself without testimony, doing good from heaven, giving rains and fruitful seasons, filling our hearts with food and gladness. [17] And speaking these things, they scarce restrained the people from sacrificing to them. [18] Now there came thither certain Jews from Antioch, and Iconium: and persuading the multitude, and stoning Paul, drew him out of the city, thinking him to be dead. [19] But as the disciples stood round about him, he rose up and entered into the city, and the next day he departed with Barnabas to Derbe.

Acts: 14: 7-19