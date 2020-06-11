Take a Bite Out of McGruff

News that I missed, courtesy of The Babylon Bee:

NEW YORK, NY—In response to a growing anti-police sentiment, McGruff the Crime Dog has been taken to the vet and put down.

“We just didn’t feel safe with him around,” said activist Ray Clarke, one of the people who demanded McGruff be euthanized. “He was always urging people to ‘Take a bite out of crime,’ and we don’t need more violence like that from law enforcement. He has to die.”

McGruff had long educated people on measures they can take against crime but had recently been criticized for not caring about the racial disparity of his bites out of crime and for his association with the police. That’s why euthanizing McGruff became a part of “defunding the police,” even though technically it was a measure that cost more money (the vet charged $150).

Go here to read the rest. Sesame Street will be hosting a special “Hurrah, the Whitey Mutt is Dead!” to indoctrinate educate kids about this.