We Kneel Only to God

Melissa Mackenzie nails it:

When the Games were held in Spain, every other team stopped, turned to face the King and bowed their heads. In contrast, the Americans walked to the King’s box, did not turn their bodies, but turned their heads, looked into the King’s eyes, turned back, and kept walking. They showed respect for the man, but they did not bow. The King is just a man, after all.

Why? Because Americans do not bow to their fellow man. They answer to one authority, and one alone: God’s.

Bowing is all the rage on the left these days. Black Lives Matter activists are making idiot white women bow and kiss their boots. Yes, literally. Nancy Pelosi and the Democrat dimwits in Congress took a knee, bowing their heads, and then couldn’t get back up. In the worst form of this, a police chief chose to lay down prostrate for eight minutes for the mob.

These cases of performative obsequiousness should disgust all free people, but especially Americans. The fundamental truth about where our rights come from, God, and that all men are equal before God should be front and center in every citizen’s core beliefs. That some people in authority distort their mandates and act like mini potentates does not mean that there’s a new truth. It means they’re violating The Truth.

Go here to read the rest. I was born a free man and I will die a free man, with no kneeling in between except to God and when I asked my Bride to become my Bride.