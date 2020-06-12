Laws Are For Republicans

News that I missed, courtesy of The Babylon Bee:

SEATTLE, WA—Seattle protesters have successfully abolished the police in their “autonomous zone.” In their place, the leaders of the group have installed squads of armed officers who are tasked with enforcing a set of agreed-upon rules.

“We have achieved a police-free utopia,” said one of the group’s leaders, Taz “No Rulez” McGuffin. “Now, we are going to need someone to do the job of enforcing the rules we all decide upon and making sure everybody’s safe. Instead of oppressive police, let’s select a few individuals — we’ll call them ‘officers’ maybe — and give them guns. They can patrol the area and stop anyone who goes against our set of laws — err, guidelines.”

“Having thrown off the shackles of the oppressive police, we now welcome these new guideline enforcement officers.”

Everyone was treated the same in the utopia of equality, at least for a few hours. The leaders decided that they should have some special protections under the new guidelines and perhaps some way to collect mandatory voluntary donations from everybody to fund their efforts. Eventually, the leaders of the autonomous zone went and met with the mayor, who agreed to accept them back into Seattle proper and give the leaders cushy consulting jobs in the government.

Go here to read the rest. This June will be recalled as the month we learned that the Democrat Party is only too willing to protect violent rioters from any consequences for their action. They form a motley political army for the Democrats to terrorize their adversaries. Well, I do not feel terror, but I do feel anger, and I trust I am not alone in that sentiment. The people seeking to transform our nation by violence might wish to take the anger they are inspiring into their calculations, but, sadly, they will not, until it is likely far too late.