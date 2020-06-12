Our Oh So Political Generals

It is a truism in history that when a nation’s military begins to rot, it is usually noticed first among the leadership:

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley on Thursday expressed regret for accompanying President Trump during a photo-op last week at Lafayette Square amid protests, calling the decision “a mistake” – in the latest sign of friction between the White House and the military over the response to racial unrest.

Milley made the remarks during a remote video speech to graduates at National Defense University, advising young officers to “always maintain a keen sense of situational awareness.”

“As senior leaders, everything you do will be closely watched,” he said. “And I am not immune.

“As many of you saw, the result of the photograph of me at Lafayette Square last week. That sparked a national debate about the role of the military in civil society,” Milley continued. “I should not have been there. My presence in that moment and in that environment created a perception of the military involved in domestic politics.”

He added: “As a commissioned uniformed officer, it was a mistake that I have learned from, and I sincerely hope we all can learn from it.”

Go here to read the rest. From what I have heard, Milley stayed up late the night after the incident reading online criticism. So, we have the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs stabbing the President in the back due, in part, to what morons typing in their mothers’ basements unleashed online. The General, while the nation is rocked with riots, with the civil police under continual assault, and at a time when the nation’s capital has been the scene of violent riots, decides it is time to publicly dis the Commander in Chief. He should be immediately fired and court-martialed.

Obama during his eight years did his best to recreate the military in his image, and he succeeded. Old line warriors were side-lined, and time serving bureaucrats in uniform like Milley were advanced. Obama left Trump a thoroughly politicized force, and Trump has done little to change this, being a babe in the woods when it comes to dealing with the vast Federal bureaucracies. The time servers at the top of the military view Trump as a bump in the road of Democrat dominance of the White House as far as the eye can see, and this is doubtless just the opening salvo in attempts by the Pentagon to undermine Trump prior to November. Trump needs a man like Attorney General Barr in the office of Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, if such a man can be found among the ranks of uniformed court eunuchs with stars on their shoulders who care about their own careers and little else.