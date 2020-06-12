PopeWatch: November

Color PopeWatch shocked:
Under normal circumstances, Floyd’s killing at the hands of a white police officer and the global protests denouncing racism and police brutality might have drawn a muted diplomatic response from the Holy See. But in a U.S. election year, the intensity and consistency of the Vatican’s reaction suggests that, from the pope on down, it is seeking to encourage anti-racism protesters while making a clear statement about where American Catholics should stand ahead of President Donald Trump’s bid for a second term in November.
Go here to read the rest. Our always political Pope has ever been the chaplain of the Trump Resistance Movement. Since he has solved all the problems besetting the Church he has a lot of time to go dragon slaying.
3 Comments
Every time I hear the pope utter a leftist talking point, the more convinced I become that the 2013 Conclave was held at that year’s USCCB General Meeting as opposed to the Sistine Chapel.
How about a Bergoglio “surprise” visit to a USCCB meeting, most likely in late September or early October?
Francis should invite the Rev Al Sharpton to the Vatican for a strategy meeting on how to retake the White House in 2020.