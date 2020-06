ST. PALLADIUS, the apostle of the Scots, ordained St. Servanus, or Serf, bishop of Orkney, and St. Ternan of the Picts, in 440. This latter had sanctified himself many years in the abbey of Culross, in Fifeshire, in which St. Kentigern had established a most holy manner of life. On St. Ternan see H. Boëtius, Lesley, King, and Papebroke, p. 533.

Butler’s Lives of the Saints