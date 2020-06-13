Is It Over?

“Statistics are the triumph of the quantitative method, and the quantitative method is the victory of sterility and death.” Hillaire Belloc

“A single death is a tragedy; a million deaths is a statistic.” Joseph Stalin

INTRODUCTION

Green is the color of my Pennsylvania county and those surrounding it. I go through our local downtown (an area of a square mile or so) and lots of people are unmasked. It’s a sunny day, some stores are open, restaurants are offering sidewalk meals (and some inside). Has the Wuhan-flu (covid-19) wreaked its all? I’m not sure.

I’ve been collecting statistics since the end of March for some 75 days for the US, my state, Pennsylvania, and my county. I’m well aware that these statistics are flawed, very possibly inflated. Nevertheless, they do give insight into trends: increase, decrease, leveling off. They can be used for comparison (see my post on the two Pennsylvanias of covid-19).

In what follows I’ll present the collected statistics graphically and let people draw their own conclusions.

THE NUMBERS, GRAPHICALLY

Let’s consider first the difference between the US and Spain. Spain was very hard hit by covid-19 but now seems to be in a recovery period.



As noted in the caption, the graphs have been roughly adjusted to account for relative populations (US: 331 million, Spain: 47 million) so that a more “per capita” account is displayed.

If we go to daily US death rates attributed to covid-19, we can use a 7-day rolling average to smooth out fluctuations and get more insight into trends.



The seven day moving (“rolling”) average smooths out fluctuations. A big spike in the unsmoothed data occurred around April 19th when the CDC called for new standards for “likely” deaths due to covid-19. Which is to say, deaths where covid-19 might not have been the proximate cause.

The mortality statistics from my own state, Pennsylvania, show a similar behavior. The data have been smoothed by taking a seven day moving average.

The total number of deaths attributed to covid-19 in Pennsylvania is, as of June 13th, 6211. The total number of deaths attributed to drug overdose in Pennsylvania was 4415 in 2019

The total number of deaths attributed to covid-19 in the US is, as of June 13th, 114,875. The total number of deaths attributed to drug overdose in the US was about 68,000 in 2019.

One more set of numbers: the number of covid-19 cases in my home county, a rural sparsely populated area. We went “green” June 6th. Note that this is the TOTAL number of cases, not daily cases. Note also the sharp jump around April 19th and the increase around the 10th of June.

FINAL THOUGHTS

I’ve drawn my own conclusions, tentative answers to the question posed in the title, but I won’t state them here. I’ll be interested in what you readers might think.