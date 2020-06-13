PopeWatch: Vatican Liberation Zone Demands

The traditionalists occupying Saint Peters, go here to read all about it, have declared Saint Peters to be the Vatican Liberation Zone and have released a list of demands:
- Pope Francis to resign and Pope Benedict to resume his office as Pope.
- Lots of Pizzas and Coca Colas to be brought to the vestibule of Saint Peters.
- Vatican II to be abolished and the decrees of the Council of Trent to be reaffirmed.
- Father James Martin to be sent on a permanent missionary mission to Antarctica.
- EWTN to be placed in charge of all Vatican communications.
- Father Z to be placed in charge of Vatican finances and food service.
- Archbishop Wilton Gregory to be replaced by Father Frank A. Pavone.
- Cardinal Cupich of Chicago to be made head of a new contemplative order in Greenland: Good Shepherds of the Eternal Ice.
- The Oath against modernism to be required of all clergy and all professors and teachers employed by institutions claiming to be Catholic.
- That ugly churches and unsingable hymns be declared to be sins against the Holy Ghost.
The Swiss Guard have announced that they will not be attempting to remove the traditionalists by force. (Some of the younger single members of the Guard have been seen attending the popular Novenas to Saint Anne put on by single younger women among the traditionalists.) The Pope is apparently beside himself and has been heard asking himself WWPD. (What Would Peron Do?) Stay tuned.
5 Comments
Great idea. About time. They forgot to say Vigano for next Pope.
#10 will have a lot of support.
#11. Require all communicants to take BOTH knees when receiving the Holy Eucharist.
#12. Replace mandatory masks/face coverings with veils/head coverings for women.
#13. Abolish the liturgical police forces that enforce gender inclusive language, female altar servers, communion in the hand, etc. Replace them with a new force trained to recognize pro-abortion politicians and public figures and prevent them from receiving communion.
I seriously doubt Trads would put present day EWTN in charge of anything. Most of them view EWTN as part of the problem.
As far as Fr. Frank Pavone is concerned, he should be put in a parish and left there. He’s used the pro-life movement to build own brand long enough. Priests are pastors, not social activists.
I’ve never seen much indication that EWTN is part of the problem. Not sure why Fr. Pavone hasn’t a parish assignment (and what Fr. Z is doing in Michigan when he’s incardinated to an Italian diocese), but it does occur to me that some people are ill adapted to parish work. There was for some years ca. 2003 a priest of the Diocese of Kalamazoo who was all over the place in Catholic publications. He was assigned to administer a parish in Dorr, Michigan and gradually faded away. Nothing’s been heard from him in about 10 years. He stayed in Dorr a few years and then was pulled out of parish work, sent for additional graduate work in Rome, put on the chancery staff, etc. He now has an address at some parish cluster in the diocese, but he apparently only works the hospitals while being appended to the chancery part time.
As for the quality of worship in your local parish, as far as I’m aware, standing for communion is the only abuse that’s mandated. Every other pissant thing is what your pastor and parish council have elected to do. Now, I find it interesting given what scanty survey research shows about actual preferences of laymen (when anyone asks) that every anglophone Latin-rite parish seems like every other one. Cr!ppy music, girl acolytes, versus populum, gratuitous use of eucharistic ministers, the lectrix at least as common as the lector (and, in a parish I know, the lectrix you see most commonly clomps into the sanctuary in the summertime in shoes that belong on streetwalkers), hardly anyone formally dressed, babble babble in the nave at the end of the service, etc. Half the time there’s no confessional or votive candles, or they have a candle stand but no candles in it.