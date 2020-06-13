PopeWatch: Vatican Liberation Zone Demands

The traditionalists occupying Saint Peters, go here to read all about it, have declared Saint Peters to be the Vatican Liberation Zone and have released a list of demands:

Pope Francis to resign and Pope Benedict to resume his office as Pope. Lots of Pizzas and Coca Colas to be brought to the vestibule of Saint Peters. Vatican II to be abolished and the decrees of the Council of Trent to be reaffirmed. Father James Martin to be sent on a permanent missionary mission to Antarctica. EWTN to be placed in charge of all Vatican communications. Father Z to be placed in charge of Vatican finances and food service. Archbishop Wilton Gregory to be replaced by Father Frank A. Pavone. Cardinal Cupich of Chicago to be made head of a new contemplative order in Greenland: Good Shepherds of the Eternal Ice. The Oath against modernism to be required of all clergy and all professors and teachers employed by institutions claiming to be Catholic. That ugly churches and unsingable hymns be declared to be sins against the Holy Ghost.

The Swiss Guard have announced that they will not be attempting to remove the traditionalists by force. (Some of the younger single members of the Guard have been seen attending the popular Novenas to Saint Anne put on by single younger women among the traditionalists.) The Pope is apparently beside himself and has been heard asking himself WWPD. (What Would Peron Do?) Stay tuned.