Ragged Old Flag

Something for the weekend.  Ragged Old Flag (1974) sung by the incomparable Johnny Cash, a good song for a Flag Day weekend.  Bonus :

Here Comes the Freedom Train (1976) sung by the great Merle Haggard.

