THE EMINENT spirit of sanctity which the glorious St. Patrick bequeathed as it were to a great number of heroic imitators of his virtue, was most conspicuous in the wonderful life of this holy virgin, famed in Ireland for an extraordinary gift of miracles. She is honoured with singular devotion as titular saint of the counties of Fermanagh, Cavan, and others. See Colgan in MSS. ad 13 Jun.

Butler’s Lives of the Saints