Science Says

I am glad that no American tax money was spent on this tripe:

They are the go-to outfit for many women when they want to feel sexy and self-confident.

But could that favourite little black dress also be damaging to female brain function?

Research has revealed that women perform much worse on tests which measure reaction times and decision-making when they wear something tight and revealing, rather than something loose and comfortable.

Researchers from the University of Toronto found women were slower to respond to challenges and made poorer decisions.

Go here to read the rest. We live in an age of junk science in which endless amounts of money are wasted to either tell us what common sense would already tell us or to lend support to some preposterous theory. Scientism, what sins are committed in your name!