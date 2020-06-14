When Andrew Sullivan is a voice of reason, you know how out of joint the times are:
The orthodoxy goes further than suppressing contrary arguments and shaming any human being who makes them. It insists, in fact, that anything counter to this view is itself a form of violence against the oppressed. The reason some New York Times staffers defenestrated op-ed page editor James Bennet was that he was, they claimed, endangering the lives of black staffers by running a piece by Senator Tom Cotton, who called for federal troops to end looting, violence, and chaos, if the local authorities could not. This framing equated words on a page with a threat to physical life — the precise argument many students at elite colleges have been using to protect themselves from views that might upset them. But, as I noted two years ago, we all live on campus now.
In this manic, Manichean world you’re not even given the space to say nothing. “White Silence = Violence” is a slogan chanted and displayed in every one of these marches. It’s very reminiscent of totalitarian states where you have to compete to broadcast your fealty to the cause. In these past two weeks, if you didn’t put up on Instagram or Facebook some kind of slogan or symbol displaying your wokeness, you were instantly suspect. The cultishness of this can be seen in the way people are actually cutting off contact with their own families if they don’t awaken and see the truth and repeat its formulae. Ibram X. Kendi insists that there is no room in our society for neutrality or reticence. If you are not doing “antiracist work” you are ipso facto a racist. By “antiracist work” he means fully accepting his version of human society and American history, integrating it into your own life, confessing your own racism, and publicly voicing your continued support.
Go here to read the rest. Fight this dangerous idiocy that threatens freedom as surely as any foreign enemy we have encountered in our history.
4 Comments
Abusers always find a reason that you deserve it.
Again, no juveniles on the staff of the Sulzberger Birdcage Liner defenestrated James Bennett. AG. Sulzberger did. A serious executive would have sent out a circular giving a concise explanation of the function of op-ed pages, included a curt dismissal of their stupid ‘concerns’, and told them to get back to their jobs. He might have also told them that unsolicited advice may be tolerated but is seldom appreciated. AG Sulzberger isn’t a serious person. He’s the issue of the latrine of the Ivy League, Brown University, has no practical education whatsoever, and he has spent 16 years working in newsrooms. He married quite late in life (to an NPR employee educated, if that’s what it can be called, in the same latrine). They have one child and likely no time for more.
Take a look at this:
“I told the president directly that I thought that his language was not just divisive but increasingly dangerous,” Sulzberger said in a statement released by the Times about the July 20 meeting at the White House. “I warned that this inflammatory language is contributing to a rise in threats against journalists and will lead to violence.”
“I repeatedly stressed that this is particularly true abroad, where the president’s rhetoric is being used by some regimes to justify sweeping crackdowns on journalists,” Sulzberger continued. “I warned that it was putting lives at risk, that it was undermining the democratic ideals of our nation, and that it was eroding one of our country’s greatest exports: a commitment to free speech and a free press.”
Hollow man.
The Horror. The Horror.
This AM the local Nassau County, NY [semi-pro] TV news channel and a local village community organizer to whom they gave air time vented their faux outrage over the evil, hate-filled white supremacists that posted on telephone polls “It’s OK To Be White” in a black neighborhood. That’s what gets their bloomers in a bunch. Not that the Nassau County’s poor, benighted blacks are killing, raping, and robbing each other 24/7, when they’re not drunk or doped up out of their crazed minds. Defund telephones polls!
It’s as if America has abolished reason. Of course, criminals, idiots, and black lives matter have no use for sanity.
Permanent bear Tyler Durden at Zero Hedge on millennials, “Once they hit 25, they slowly start to realize that the dream career they had in mind – a sprawling Manhattan apartment, a good-paying job, perhaps as a gossip columnist at a widely read alternative newspaper – is simply beyond their grasp. They didn’t work hard enough, they didn’t have the smarts, the drive or the wisdom. But the notion that their failures are consequences of their own mistakes simply doesn’t compute; it’s not them – it’s the system. It’s capitalism, or racism or white supremacy.” […] “…it’s not you. It’s the system really. It isn’t fair. Go cancel someone. Dox someone. They deserve it. You’re the good guy…”
Not that the Nassau County’s poor, benighted blacks are killing, raping, and robbing each other 24/7, when they’re not drunk or doped up out of their crazed minds. Defund telephones polls!
You have 62 counties in New York State. Nassau County’s violent crime rate ranks 52d.
The rage at ‘it’s ok to be white’ is indubitably derived from the assumption that the speaker doesn’t require a seal of quality from gentry liberals or from black chauvinists. It’s a deft troll.