Neither Jew Nor Greek

News that I missed, courtesy of The Babylon Bee:

U.S.—Online and brick and mortar booksellers across the country will no longer be selling the Bible due to its “outdated depictions of humanity all being of one race and made in the image of God.”

The Bible has long been controversial when it comes to race, suggesting that Jesus Christ can break down barriers between people groups through the blood of His cross and callously proclaiming that everyone is made in God’s image and has inherent dignity and worth because of God’s infinite worth.

