PopeWatch: Archbishop Liar Would Have Been Preferable

They will know we are Catholics by our strife:

The Archdiocese of Detroit responded Thursday to a video produced by a website operating in the Detroit archdiocese, which it said used “racist and derogatory language” to describe the African-American Archbishop of Washington D.C.

The Church Militant website, which produces Catholic-themed articles and opinion videos, released a video June 11 entitled “AFRICAN QUEEN BUSTED LYING.”

The video consists of commentary from Church Militant founder Michael Voris about recent events concerning, in his words, the “accused homosexual, Marxist bishop” of Washington D.C., Wilton Gregory.

In the video, Voris characterized Gregory as a “liar” and repeated a claim Church Militant has made in other videos, articles, and on social media, that Gregory is an “active homosexual” and has promoted active homosexual clergy to a “gay cabal” in the dioceses he has led.

On June 11, the archdiocese released a statement in response.

“The Archdiocese of Detroit has been made aware that an organization located in southeast Michigan has published racist and derogatory language in reference to Archbishop of Washington D.C. Wilton D. Gregory. The organization in question is not affiliated with or endorsed by the Archdiocese of Detroit,” the statement said.

“Racist and derogatory speech wrongfully diminishes the God-given dignity of others. It is not in accord with the teachings of Christ,” Archbishop Allen Vigneron added to that statement.

Go here to read the rest. Invective has its place but is rarely effective, especially if it has a racial component which is simply foolish and wrong. Far better to describe what someone has done. PopeWatch would say that Voris obviously managed to get under the skin of Archbishop Gregory who seems to have an undeserved high opinion of himself. Go here to view the post. Would that our clerics had half as much concern about the real problems besetting the Church as they do about attacks on their, usually inflated, perceptions of themselves.