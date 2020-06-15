The Cause Du Jour

The above is the rap sheet of one Rayshard Brooks, who decided that it would be a good idea, rather than be arrested for DUI after falling asleep in the drive thru line at a Wendy’s in Atlanta, to attempt to fight it out with the cops, steal a taser from one of them, and aim the taser at pursuing cops. For this, unsurprisingly, he ended up being shot by cops, and his criminal career ended on June 12, 2020 with the ending of his life.

For doing their jobs, one of the cops has been fired and another placed on administrative leave. The Wendy’s where this occurred has been burned to the ground by rioters and the police officers involved may face homicide charges.

None of this is surprising in the insane times in which we live. If the cops do face homicide charges, I think we will see massive resignations and early retirements among urban cops throughout the nation. Why continue doing a rough, dirty, dangerous and thankless job, with the prospect that they may face criminal charges for doing their jobs whenever their increasing deranged political masters find it politically expedient? This will be quickly followed by a massive exodus from cities by anyone who is able to, unless they wish to stay and participate in the carnival of looting, rape and murder likely to result. I have had the misfortune to live through turbulent periods in our nation’s history, and I have never witnessed anything as lunatic as the current bizarro world take on law enforcement and blatant criminality.