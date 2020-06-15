Thought For the Day

A Joke, For Now Monday, June 15, AD 2020 1 Comment TweetEmailPrintPocketWhatsAppTelegramShare on TumblrLike this:Like Loading...
4 Comments
The meme is surely accurate, but the right side picture is not clear on my device. Is that an attempt at a Community Garden or commune? The picture is vaguely familiar, but I do not remember the context.
It is the attempt, hilariously, of denizens of Chaz to grow their own food:
https://www.louderwithcrowder.com/chaz-rhymes-with-spaz-tries-farming-and-it-goes-exactly-how-youd-expect
As “hobbies“: I grow my own vegetables, catch my own fish, raise my own chickens and brew my own beer.
Besides the fun and satisfaction, actually doing these things makes one very very thankful for a society such as ours, with a market economy and professionals specializing, who in turn enable other professions to be free to do the things that they do and produce the things that they produce. Then there’s the fact that if I actually needed to do these things to survive it would mean 16 hour work days 7 days a week and poverty.
Maybe, just maybe, the adult citizens of Chaz will learn, grow up and leave their delayed Adolescence.
But I’m not holding my breath on this. You can tell by the garden these people are idiots.
And then there’s the ground squirrel or deer that’ll come to devour all their haphazard labor. They’re probably vegetarians too. . . Oh boy this will be fun to watch. They won’t actually starve, I’m sure there’s a coffee shop nearby.
You can tell by the garden these people are idiots.
Yeah, I grew up doing farm labor for hire. I came away with a great appreciation of how physically demanding farming is, how difficult it is to wring profit from it, and how shrewd, and tough, most farmers were.