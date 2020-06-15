Washington is Next

The American Taliban strikes again. These words of Jefferson are becoming more meaningful to me:
That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness. Prudence, indeed, will dictate that Governments long established should not be changed for light and transient causes; and accordingly all experience hath shewn, that mankind are more disposed to suffer, while evils are sufferable, than to right themselves by abolishing the forms to which they are accustomed. But when a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same Object evinces a design to reduce them under absolute Despotism, it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such Government, and to provide new Guards for their future security.
For the first time in my life, I honestly fear that I will live to see another American Civil War. The morons who pulled down the statue of Thomas Jefferson are the blood enemies of anyone who treasures freedom. They are not our fellow citizens but our foes.
Trump called it three years ago:
5 Comments
This moment in time does have a Spain-in-1934 vibe. Democratic institutions require a rule book. The opposition has torn it up and the referees are frauds. This will not end well.
The Spanish war gave us a lesson on who is on your side in a modern civil war.
See who isn’t trying to kill you. That’s who is on your side.
Only thing is this is not just an American Civil War, but one that spans the whole west.
It’s a news media created narrative. The news media is broken and corrupt. They’re beginning to realize they’re loosing or lost their power over us. Deadly thrashing and death rolls are in store prior to the 2020 elections.
I’m in favor of a Convention of the States, followed by civil war. As opposed to civil war followed by God knows what.