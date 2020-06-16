Destabilizing Our Military

An attempt is being made by some West Point grads to turn the Army against President Trump:

Last Thursday, a group of West Point graduates calling themselves “Concerned Members of the Long Gray Line” published an open letter attacking, without directly naming, President Trump, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (West Point class of 1986), and several other members of the class of ’86 who have served in the current presidential administration. The letter was coyly framed as advice to this year’s class of West Point graduates, but it’s clear the intent is to generate negative news coverage of their political opponents. It worked.

CNN and other media outlets gleefully republished excerpts of the letter, happy to portray Pompeo and the other West Pointers in the administration as deceitful, oath-breaking toadies who have made a “Faustian bargain and endeavor to please their commanders and advance their careers” at the expense of troops in combat.

The letter’s clear message is that Pompeo and the other West Pointers in the Trump administration are dishonorable deplorables who have failed to uphold West Point’s motto of “Duty, Honor, Country,” not to mention their oath of office and the Constitution. The “Concerned Members” would have us know that by making their “Faustian bargain,” these failed fellow graduates “prize loyalty to individuals over the ideals expressed in the Constitution.”

The American people should not be duped. This is utter nonsense. It is both false and not representative of West Point graduates. Make no mistake about it: although ostensibly addressed to the graduating class of 2020, the ultimate target of this political screed is not them, or even Pompeo or his West Point classmates. It is the current commander in chief.

Although the signers attempt to portray themselves as pure and motivated by only altruistic motives of “Duty, Honor, Country,” their letter is part of a dishonest and hypocritical effort most likely intended to promote the “Resistance.”

These People Don’t Represent West Point

Who are these “Concerned Members”? With approximately 500 supposed signatories as of the time the letter was published (less than 1 percent of living West Point graduates, according to data from a source at West Point’s Association of Graduates), this article will not try to characterize each person. But we know something about many of them. Some are Democrat politicians. Some are self-styled members of “the Resistance.” At least one was booted out of the Army early.

Go here to read the rest. In order to get Orange Man Bad, some members of the resistance would apparently wish to throw into the waste paper basket the entire concept of civilian control of the military. We live in a suddenly very dangerous period in American history, and few developments currently are more ominous than attempts to have our military betray their oaths to the Constitution.

The authors at the above piece at The Federalist, John Lucas and James R. McDonough, are both both combat veterans and West Point grads. James R. McDonough is the author of the classic Vietnam memoir Platoon Leader (1985): It relates the story of the author as a newly graduated West Pointer, assigned as a First Lieutenant to command an understrength platoon occupying a village in a Viet Cong dominated section of Vietnam. McDonough relates his struggles to be a competent platoon commander as he learns all the things that the Army had failed to train him about and that were vital for him to learn quickly if he and his men were to survive and prevail. McDonough learned that when it came to stand up fights with the Viet Cong assaulting his village, American fire power would prevail and inflict heavy losses on the enemy. What was deadly for the troops were the drip, drip losses caused on daily patrols through booby-traps planted by the Cong. (Shades of IEDs in Iraq!) McDonough comes to respect and like almost all the men he commands, impressed by their courage and their willingness to fight for each other. He does not romanticize them, but he clearly shows the nobility of spirit of most of them as they stoically endure their tours. The burden of command lays heavily on McDonough, a constant theme of the book. This is illustrated when he sends a squad to swim in the ocean, hoping that the salt water will be good for their jungle sores, and be fun for the men. Two of the men are caught in the tide and drown, and McDonough blames himself for their deaths, learning the old military fact of life that when you are in command, everything is your responsibility. I am not surprised that his fidelity to his oath is just as bright today as when he served in Vietnam a half century ago.