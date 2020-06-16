Thought For the Day

True Tuesday, June 16, AD 2020 No Comments TweetEmailPrintPocketWhatsAppTelegramShare on TumblrLike this:Like Loading...
6 Comments
She’s right.
Which is why folks have to pretend that the existence of a racist means the country is racist.
When that didn’t give enough folks, they had to pretend disagreeing with the self-appointed speakers for all of a race was racist. Even if the disagree-er is of that race, and the speakers are not.
looks pointedly at the picture
True Foxfier. As Glenn Reynolds has noted, culture wars in this country tend to be disguised class wars. Much of it now is well-heeled whites finding excuses for hating blue collar and middle class whites. Playing the race card is simply a means of keeping minorities in thrall to the Left that only serves the interests of race hustlers, and cares nothing at all about building a successful economy, the surest engine for equality between groups.
Many black race baiters (examples Jackson, Obama, Sharpton) became millionaires with this black privilege. It is a pretty good gig.
Correct me if I’m wrong, but didn’t all of the Black Lives Matter, 400 Years of Slavery, Systemic Racism and White Privilege only take off and become mainstream after we elected our first black president?
Yep in 2013.
after we elected our first black president?
Obama’s only connection to the black population was that he married into it. What Gov. Blagojevich had to say about him is the truth.
Both Obamas lived much of their lives as zero-marginal-product employees in the public and philanthropic sector, and they got well paid for it. What their advent represented was the willingness of the public to ratify the selection of a Bourbon rent-seeker quite devoid of real skills by the sachems in the Democratic Party. This was after partisan Democrats and the palaeotrash right produced so much hot air about the deficiencies in George W. Bush’s military service and business career.