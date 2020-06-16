Time For a Nation Wide Police Strike For a Day

Sorry Governor Coolidge, but desperate times sometimes call for desperate measures. We cannot treat the police as if they are a criminal organization and expect them to continue to put their lives on the line for the rest of us. This madness must cease.

Update:

Supposedly this was not deliberate but due to an inadequately cleaned machine. Go here to read about it. Maybe. Interesting coincidence though that during a time when the police are taking an unprecedented amount of attacks, the only victims of this accident were a group of cops. However, maybe that is my naturally suspicious attorney nature coming to the fore. My point about the necessity for a nation wide cop work stoppage for a day remains.