Time For a Nation Wide Police Strike For a Day

Sorry Governor Coolidge, but desperate times sometimes call for desperate measures. We cannot treat the police as if they are a criminal organization and expect them to continue to put their lives on the line for the rest of us. This madness must cease.
Update:
Supposedly this was not deliberate but due to an inadequately cleaned machine. Go here to read about it. Maybe. Interesting coincidence though that during a time when the police are taking an unprecedented amount of attacks, the only victims of this accident were a group of cops. However, maybe that is my naturally suspicious attorney nature coming to the fore. My point about the necessity for a nation wide cop work stoppage for a day remains.
Police strike is a great idea and the sooner the better. Of course, it should only be in places where the politicians do not support the police.
I am wondering how much the hatred of the police comes from Covid19 lockdown videos of officers handcuffing parents who allow their children to play on the playground.
But, yes, they should go on strike (I’d say everywhere, not just Democratic controlled cities) especially if prosecutors look the other way as people who ought to be fairly easily identified (I’m thinking those who toppled the Jefferson statue in Portland) are not prosecuted for criminal mischief or vandalism.
Wait staff usually prepare the drinks, so that person should be charged with poisoning. The entire restaurant should immediately loose its SafeServ credentials and be shut down by the the local Health Dept. All other restaurants owned by the person who owns that franchise should be given a warning.
“An inadequately cleaned machine” absolutely means the restaurant should be shut and everyone retake SafeServ.
Call it a National Class Day for the study of Neo Pronouns, a list that keeps growing because gender expression is limitless.
There’s the familiar binary, then also non-binary, gender non-conforming, gender-neutral pronouns, trans gender pronouns and many more.
A single day may not be enough.
Tessa Majors died for our sins.
Nine Eleven was something some people did.
It’s 15 June 2020 and each and every white man, individually and personally, that ever drew breath is guilty of George Floyd’s self-induced death.
But, it’s OK! One of the three cold-blooded killers of Tessa Majors gets 18 months in juvie to train for the next phase in his professional development.
And move on, nothing-to-see-here when Shake Shack employees poison three NYPD officers. Not to mention burning buildings and robbing hundreds of millions of dollars worth of other people’s property.
And, all whites are the bad guys.
All, I’m reading:
White Guilt: How Blacks and Whites Together Destroyed the Promise of the Civil Rights Era
By Shelby Steele
I can’t recommend it enough.
(ps If you happen to be white Don’t feel guilty, it’s a trap for all -but especially for black Americans.)