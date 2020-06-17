A Feeble Attempt at a Legal Lynching

In my 38 years at the bar, I have seen overcharging often enough by prosecutors, but these charges are circling Pluto:

Prosecutors brought murder charges Wednesday against the white Atlanta police officer who shot Rayshard Brooks in the back, saying that the black man posed no threat when he was gunned down and that the officer kicked him and offered no medical treatment as he lay dying on the ground.

Brooks was holding a stun gun he had snatched from officers but was 18 feet, 3 inches away when he was shot by Garrett Rolfe and was running away at the time, District Attorney Paul Howard said in announcing the charges five days after the killing outside a Wendy’s restaurant rocked the city.

The felony murder charge against Rolfe carries life in prison without parole or the death penalty. He was also charged with 10 other offenses punishable by decades behind bars.

“Mr. Brooks never presented himself as a threat,” Howard said.

Go here to read the rest. Go here to read the facts of the shooting. Let’s unpack this shall we? First let’s take a look at Georgia law regarding the use of deadly force, something the Atlanta DA obviously has not done:

(a) A person is justified in threatening or using force against another when and to the extent that he or she reasonably believes that such threat or force is necessary to defend himself or herself or a third person against such other’s imminent use of unlawful force; however, except as provided in Code Section 16-3-23 , a person is justified in using force which is intended or likely to cause death or great bodily harm only if he or she reasonably believes that such force is necessary to prevent death or great bodily injury to himself or herself or a third person or to prevent the commission of a forcible felony.

Georgia Code Title 16. Crimes and Offenses § 16-3-21

So the issue is whether the stolen taser pointed at the cops by Rayshard Brooks could have caused death or great bodily harm. Well, that is easy. About a thousand people have died immediately after being tased in the US over the past two decades. Far more have been seriously injured after receiving a taser’s 50,000 volts. Being tased is preferable to being shot, but it is a serious, and potentially lethal, action. Oh, and the Atlanta’s DA’s office agrees with me. How do I know this?

District Attorney Paul Howard issued arrest warrants for Gardner, Streeter and four other officers. In total, four of them were charged with aggravated assault, a serious felony.

Aggravated assault in Georgia is described as assault “with a deadly weapon or with any object, device, or instrument which, when used offensively against a person, is likely to or actually does result in serious bodily injury.”

The officers’ attorney, Lance Lorusso, says that’s not the case here.

“As a matter of law, a Taser is not a deadly weapon. It’s not listed as a deadly weapon in any state in the United States,” Lorusso said. Go here to read the rest. The murder charge won’t survive a motion to dismiss. If I lost before the trial court on the motion, highly unlikely, I would immediately take an interlocutory appeal. This prosecution for murder is absurd and is clearly being brought purely for political purposes by a DA who is involved in a run off election. He is also under investigation for stealing 195K from a non-profit and for allegations of sexual harassment. This is beyond despicable.