The ongoing effort by the left to destroy the historical record in an attempt to enact George Orwell’s 1984 slogan, “Who controls the past controls the future. Who controls the present controls the past,” turned violent in Albuquerque, New Mexico, last night.

Protesters converged on the La Jornada sculpture in front of the Albuquerque Museum that commemorates Juan de Oñate, the Spanish conquistador who explored the Colorado River and the Great Plains during the latter half of the 16th century and was the first Spanish governor in Santa Fe. Their purpose was to demand the removal of the statue. The protest drew a group of counter-protesters from the New Mexico Civil Guard, a vaguely paramilitary group, to protect the statue.

One of the leftist mob began to use a pickaxe on the statue. The paramilitary group intervened to stop it.

(Go here to view a video of these events.)

You can see the mob on the statue and a rope around the statue’s upper third, presumably in an attempt to pull it down (0:05). Then you see a guy in a blue shirt retreating. At 0:08 some assclown hits him with a skateboard. Some guy is screaming “Get him! Get him!” (0:24) and then seems to have an ‘oh, f***’ moment when he realizes he’s being recorded and changes his squeal to “Get his license plate.” The guy in the blue shirt walks away (0:29). At 0:31, the guy in the blue shirt realizes he’s made a tactical error in turning his back on a pack of yipping hyenas and starts to run. At 0:35, he’s tackled by two or three people and what sounds like the same guy who was yelling “Get him!” is now yelling, “We’ll f***ing kill you! We’ll f***ing kill you!” (0:39). At 0:41 the guy in the blue shirt regains his footing and draws a weapon. He stumbles backward and opens fire. It sounds like he fires four shots. At this point, the inchoate animal screams of vengeance turn into shrieks of fear and panic. The video goes jerky as the Brave Sir Robin who had been screaming for blood just a few seconds earlier un-asses the area.

The guy who was shot is in the hospital. The police arrested the guy in the blue shirt and several other members of the paramilitary group.

Now the Democrat power structure in New Mexico and Albuquerque are demonizing the guy who was nearly killed by a rabid, homicidal mob.

Before the night was over Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and other officials condemned the violence and those who instigated it. “Although we are still learning more about the situation, I am horrified and disgusted beyond words by the reports of violence at a protest Monday night in Albuquerque,” Lujan Grisham said late Monday in a statement. “The heavily armed individuals who flaunted themselves at the protest, calling themselves a ‘civil guard,’ were there for one reason: To menace protesters, to present an unsanctioned show of unregulated force. To menace the people of New Mexico with weaponry — with an implicit threat of violence — is on its face unacceptable; that violence did indeed occur is unspeakable.” Mayor Tim Keller reacted swiftly following the shooting, tweeting that the city would be “removing the statue until the appropriate civic institutions can determine next steps” in order to contain the public safety risk. “The shooting tonight was a tragic, outrageous and unacceptable act of violence and it has no place in our city,” the mayor wrote in a statement. “Our diverse community will not be deterred by acts meant to divide or silence us. Our hearts go out the victim, his family and witnesses whose lives were needlessly threatened tonight.”

A few thoughts here.

As far as I can see, this was a righteous shooting. The guy in the blue shirt doesn’t brandish a weapon, he doesn’t threaten anyone. When the situation turns ugly he tries to get out of the area. When he is assaulted by the asswipe using the skateboard he doesn’t retaliate. When he realizes he’s being pursued, he tries to run. This satisfies the requirements in even states which say he has a duty to retreat. When he is tackled from behind by several people while a mob is shouting for him to be murdered, he finally resorts to the use of deadly force. Even here he is restrained. He doesn’t empty the magazine into the crowd, he drops the most serious threat…who I’m sure the left will turn into their own Horst Wessel who they will chant about at their drumming circles…and stops.

One can debate the wisdom of showing up at a mob scene of ravening leftists who have zero compunction about attacking people to oppose them; what one can’t debate is that they had a legal right to be there. New Mexico is an ‘open carry’ state, so the New Mexico Civil Guard seems to be well within their rights. And, if you do decide to take part in a counter-protest, this video makes the case that you’d damned well better be armed and prepared to use force to protect yourself.

Go here to read the rest. If authorities refuse to keep order, citizens will attempt to. Expect more violence as a result of the political games being played by blue state mayors and governors.