PopeWatch: Mum’s the Word

Cardinal Zen has some choice words on the silence of the Vatican in regard to the Chinese Anschluss of Hong Kong:

No Vatican Statements

Despite these concerns, neither the Vatican nor Pope Francis has made any public statements about Hong Kong.

“The Vatican keeps silent, as it wishes to avoid saying anything that could be offensive to the Beijing government, and that includes the situation in Hong Kong,” said Father Ticozzi. He pointed out that “generally” the Hong Kong people “appreciate the Vatican,” but he said “some people,” especially on the justice and peace commission, “are a bit unhappy” about the Vatican “not clearly speaking up for justice and the treatment of citizens in Hong Kong and China.”

That silence, he said, is because of a controversial 2018 provisional agreement signed by China and the Holy See on the appointment of bishops — an agreement whose contents remain secret but which comes up for possible renewal in September.

One of the agreement’s chief negotiators, Archbishop Claudio Maria Celli, said this week the Vatican “should probably reconfirm it for one or two years.” But the secrecy of the agreement is allowing the Chinese government and others to “take advantage of this,” Father Ticozzi said.

On the Vatican’s silence, Cardinal Zen had stronger words. “It’s shameful what they are doing, shameful,” he told the Register. “They’ve issued no words of reproach over all these years, but instead are always praising the Chinese government.”

Recalling the recent protests in Hong Kong and the “brutality of the police,” Cardinal Zen said “the whole world can see what’s happening,” but “there’s no word from the Vatican. It’s simply incredible.”

Asked if the reason might be to avoid state retaliation against the faithful, Cardinal Zen replied: “What more can they do to retaliate against the Chinese faithful? The Vatican has given them everything … and they got nothing in return. Nothing. So it’s horrible.”

Go here to read the rest. The gang controlling the Vatican, in bed with perhaps the worst regime in the world, shames every Catholic in the world. They would just as quickly sell out other members of the Church if they found it expedient. Instead of Peter, the role model for this pontificate is Judas.