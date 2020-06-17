News that I missed, courtesy of The Babylon Bee:

The Bee has somehow acquired God’s game plan for the rest of 2020 which is, of course, not half over. Go here to view the Bee post. Considering that two nuclear armed powers, China and India, are now engaging in violent border clashes, I must say that absolutely nothing would surprise me for the rest of this misbegotten year, up to and including an invasion from the Dimension of the Elvis Impersonating Cattle Mutilators. Ah well, God is in His Heaven, and we are stuck in 2020 and, if things are to get better, we need to pray and act, same as always. However, if it were possible to take a year back and exchange it for a better one, I think almost all of humanity would be searching for the purchase receipt for this year!