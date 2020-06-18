Make This Go Viral

Every riot tells us what a world without cops would be like. The absence of law is no law, but rather the return of the law of nature, ever red in tooth and claw.
I’m unfortunately to play the devils advocate here:
Officer, Do you know and practice Jujutsu, and can use it to subdue a person?
“developed to combat the samurai of feudal Japan as a method for defeating an armed and armored opponent in which one uses no weapon, or only a short weapon.[3] Because striking against an armored opponent proved ineffective, practitioners learned that the most efficient methods for neutralizing an enemy took the form of pins, joint locks, and throws?”
Answer: No. Unlike tasers and handguns, I’ve had little to no training on that. I reach for the former from the toolbox provided to me.
Not seeing how that’s a devil’s advocate, looks like an explanation of why you WANT to outnumber the guy you’re arresting so overwhelmingly that he notices.
My son brought this to my attention. He’s studying Jujutsu. From what he’s told me, the majority of police have little to no training in this or any other martial arts and how to subdue a suspect.
I respectfully think there’s room for improvement on this. If the two officers in Atlanta were trained, I can’t help but think things would have ended differently.
David, it could have ended differently if he didn’t get drunk and drive while on probation, resist arrest or take a weapon from a police officer AND then fire it at the police.
From what he’s told me, the majority of police have little to no training in this or any other martial arts and how to subdue a suspect.
They don’t do martial arts for subduing people, in no small part because martial arts are a poor tool for the situation.
They’re formalized brawling.
If you are brawling as a law enforcement officer, it’s time to use a better tool, not to get better at brawling. That’s before considerations like the amount of time and practice required to use martial arts as a weapon is considered, much less the physical problem that criminals are disproportionately young, big and male. A consistent theme in the police brutality videos where they’re trying to use physical force is that the police officers are the relative size of an average woman to an average man– without rules being enforced on both sides, that matters a lot of difference in physical force based combat.
The cops do get training in some basic tactics from martial arts…most of which get them yelled at, because they don’t look nice. Because martial arts is using your body to harm or kill someone else when you’re not doing a show competition. It’s ugly.
“They don’t do martial arts for subduing people, in no small part because martial arts are a poor tool for the situation.”
– Circular reasoning. Doesn’t prove the poor tool assertion.
“Because martial arts is using your body to harm or kill someone else when you’re not doing a show competition. It’s ugly.”
Hasty generalization. Jujitsu is actually a soft martial art, especially Brazilian Jujitsu, primarily used for sport with a primary focus on grappling.
Women can learn Brazilian Jujitsu as self defense, though I would much prefer if she were paired with a man. He handcuffs and she holds the gun. Now, I know that when someone attacks a police officer all bets are off, however I think police are way untrained in grappling and are too prone to reach for the gun.
If only these two police officers, one of them very large, knew martial arts…
https://mobile.twitter.com/RealJamesWoods/status/1273392671705272321