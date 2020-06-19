And Now Washington

Portland, Oregon — A statue of George Washington was pulled down by protesters on Thursday night, which was Juneteenth eve, reports CBS Portland affiliate KOIN-TV. The nation’s first president owned slaves.
KOIN said Thursday marked the 21st day of demonstrations for racial justice and police reform sparked by the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police. Two groups — Rose City Justice and Lavender Caucus — hosted a sit-in rally at Jefferson High School in the evening where community members shared their experiences with racism with a crowd of a few hundred.
A separate group of about 20 people met around 10 p.m. at the site of the large bronze statue of Washington.
Some wrapped the statue’s head in an American flag and lit the flag on fire.
Their numbers grew over the next hour until there were enough people to pull it down. They quickly scattered.
A KOIN news crew found the statue face down and covered in graffiti.
Go here to read the rest. These people hate us as much as any foreign enemy ever has. They should be treated as we would a foreign invader come to despoil our land and reduce us to slavery, because these are their goals.
If they mean to have a war, let it begin here …
I’m with Jay.
No Jesus, no peace.
Re: Juneteenth, they can cancel “Presidents’ Day.” Then, they’ll have two national holidays. And, they’ll still be held in destitution and desperation by their multiple enslavements to Democrat politicians, sin and vice.
Quick snowflakes, name a world political leader who mankind owes a larger debt of gratitude to than George Washington. You can’t. What he did was unprecedented in world history. Unfortunately, I understand the fact you’ve been miseducated and you have no idea who this man was. Well, I pledge to make sure you know, every chance I get. Silence = violence. I won’t be quiet about truth any longer. Your “feelings” will no longer get in the way of my obligation to stand for truth, all the time. Christ, the greatest human being in world history, made it simple. He said he is the truth, and he said that if you don’t acknowledge him before men, he won’t acknowledge you before the Father. You know the Father, the person missing in all your lives. Well, Christ made it clear we must all stand and acknowledge truth. For now on, I won’t back down.
I’ve been far around too long. I’ve lived to see a violent mob of criminals and idiots gets to run things.
George Washington was instrumental in bringing forth on the Plant a nation wherein the issues were [note the past tense; see yesterday’s latest SCOTUS debacle and the mobs’ diktats on statues today and everything else tomorrow] decided by the people voting on them.
It was a short, but natural, step from idiocracy to mobocracy.
Best advice is to wait. Wait till after November 3rd. Let the public get the full measure of the Democrat anarchy.
Sorry, Rich Lowry. That Politico analysis on June 17 didn’t age well:
“Conservatives tend to come down the same way. They reflexively oppose politically correct campaigns to track down and destroy anything giving offense. They fear where the slippery slope of a campaign of woke iconoclasm will lead—first it’s Jefferson Davis, then Thomas Jefferson, finally George Washington. They value tradition, and Confederate statues have been part of the landscape of American cities for decades now, and they worry we are trashing part of our history.
This impulse, though, is a mistake.”
https://www.politico.com/news/magazine/2020/06/17/conservatives-should-feel-no-investment-in-confederate-monuments-327137
I am old enough that I can remember when National Review was not a laughing stock.
The City of Columbus, Ohio’s State Capitol will remove the statue of Christopher Columbus. How much longer will there be a Kinghts of Columbus?
https://www.foxnews.com/us/columbus-ohio-to-remove-christopher-columbus-statue-in-favor-of-diversity-and-inclusion.amp
Wm Buckley hired Richard Brookhiser in 1977 because he sensed RB could be trained to succeed him, a task for which Christopoher Buckley was not suitable (and in which he likely was not interested). After 11 years at NR, Buckley sends him a letter telling him he’s unsuitable for an executive position. So, Buckley retired two years later and the editor’s chair is turned over to John O’Sullivan, a British expatriate who had other things he could have been doing with his time. After nine years, he unaccountably replaces O’Sullivan with Richard Lowry, a 29 year old bachelor who had spent the previous seven years scribbling for various publications. Lowry hasn’t recruiting an engaging contributor in 17 years and the better ones he’s had have gradually evaporated – died, retired, taken their talents elsewhere. His otiose board approves an obscene salary for him and several others there employed. He himself produces perfectly generic prose and it’s a passable guess that he functions day-to-day by placating the stronger personalities with which he comes into contact.
Toppling statues will solve all their problems.
They’ll stop killing, raping, robbing, etc. each other.
Every one will be raised in a two-parent [mom and dad] home.
They’ll treat education as an opportunity not a punishment.
They’ll stop murdering more unborn black babies than they allow to see the light of day.
[…]
Black Lives Matter: Want to see racism? Look in a mirror.
Calling BLM hypocrites for being racist won’t stop them. They don’t care about race either. Their goal is destroy the country, it isn’t an unfortunate side effect.
“How much longer will there be a Knights of Columbus?”
Five years at the outside maximum.
Probably more like autumn 2020.
An organization that ash-cans its uniforms and rituals isn’t going to stand on principle for its name. Especially when the “r” word is involved.