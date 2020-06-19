Confederates in the House

I shall never fight in the armed forces with a negro by my side … Rather I should die a thousand times, and see Old Glory trampled in the dirt never to rise again, than to see this beloved land of ours become degraded by race mongrels, a throwback to the blackest specimen from the wilds.

Robert Byrd, December 1944 letter to Senator Theodore Bilbo, Democrat, Mississippi

Speaker Pelosi ordered that portraits of four former Speakers of the House who served in the Confederacy be removed from the House. Since these men were Democrats I guess maybe it should be considered internal business of the party of the Jackass. However, I was struck by one name, Robert Crisp. He had served in the Confederate Army and was all of 20 at the time the War ended. He did not serve as Speaker of the House until the 1890s at the tail end of his life. Perhaps some slack could be cut for him due to his youth at the time of his service to the Confederacy? I guess not under the unforgiving standard of the ever woke.

Well what about a Speaker who knowingly associated with a former Exalted Cyclops of the Ku Klux Klan, a man who late in his life was still using the n word on video? Perhaps we should make sure her portrait does not remain in the House? I assume that is different, although why I can’t quite fathom why.

SNOW: “Race relations?”

BYRD: “They’re much, much better than they’ve ever been in my lifetime. I think we — this is my personal opinion — I think we talk about race too much. I think there are — I think those problems are largely behind us. I think we can all profit by our mistakes. I think we’ve reached a new plateau and I think it’s going to keep going upward. That understanding and race relations — But I think, I just think we talk so much about it that I think we help create somewhat an illusion. I think we try to have goodwill. My own mom told me, ‘Robert, you can’t go to heaven if you hate anybody.’ If we practice that. There are white niggers. I’ve seen a lot of white niggers in my time. I’m going to use that word. But we’ve all — we just need work together to make our country a better land. And I’d just as soon quit talking about it so much.”

March 2, 2001