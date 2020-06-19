One of the more obscure phrases in the Federal Constitution is corruption of the blood. The Framers wanted to make certain that Congress in punishing treason could not prevent someone convicted of treason from passing on property to relatives property through inheritance. This was a break from European practice where relatives of someone accused of treason were often made to suffer the loss of family property or status. This was an attempt by the Founding Fathers to make sure that innocent persons did not suffer. In this, the men who established this country were far wiser, and merciful than the current woke culture.

Garret Rolfe, the Atlanta cop who now faces a possible death penalty for the crime of doing his job as a cop, go here and here to read about him, is learning that in the current Witch Hunt hysteria punishing the relatives of the innocent is very much the fashion of the day.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson reported the stepmother of the former Atlanta police officer charged with fatally shooting Rayshard Brooks last week has been fired from her job.

Carlson said a “source familiar with the matter” told his show that Melissa Rolfe, the stepmother of Garrett Rolfe, was let go from an Atlanta-based company called Equity Prime Mortgage, where she had been human resources director.

“Rolfe was promised that her job was safe, but today she was told, and we’re quoting, ‘We have to terminate our relationship with you.’ No other explanation was offered,” he said.

Carlson said, “apparently,” her “only crime was being officer Rolfe’s stepmother.” He noted that Rolfe has been scrubbed from the company’s website.

The Washington Examiner checked, and she does not appear on the website’s leadership page. But, using the Wayback Machine, the Washington Examiner did find her listed as recently as May.

“Melissa was born and raised in Cobb County, Ga. She is married with three grown sons and one grandson. She is honored to be your Human Resource Director and hopes to put over 20 years of experience into furthering the EPM way. She will be using her degrees in Human Resource Management and Business Management to partner with team members to make them feel appreciated, respected and heard. Her belief is that staff is the greatest asset at EPM and they need a healthy, happy, fun work environment that promotes personal and professional development,” the description for her read.

The Washington Examiner reached out to EPM for comment. About two hours after publication, the company released a statement that said Rolfe was fired because she violated company policy.

“As an employer, it is imperative to maintain a safe environment for all employees. Melissa Rolfe’s termination was a director result of her actions in the workplace and violation of company policy,” the statement said. “While working with Melissa as she transitioned to a leave of absence granted by our organization, we discovered she violated company policy and created an uncomfortable working environment for many of our employees. As an HR director, she ultimately lost the confidence of her peers, leadership, and many employees who no longer felt comfortable engaging with her. We value diversity of thought and respect Melissa’s personal views and the views of all employees; however, when those views create a hostile working environment, we must make difficult decisions.”

The statement did not say what Rolfe did to violate company policy.

Go here to read the rest. This actually makes sense when you think about it. The ultimate goal of the forces of wokeness is to transform this free land of freedom into a totalitarian state where your only freedom is to perpetually agree with the people in power, and woe to you if you do not. The totalitarian states of the last century routinely punished, with imprisonment and/or death the relatives of people who stepped an iota out of line, or who were perceived by the powers that be to have stepped an iota out of line. Under the Soviet Union their were articles under the Criminal Code to punish relatives of subversives, down to the age of 12, with death or imprisonment in the Gulags, which often amounted to a slow motion death sentence.

Fighting a second Civil War, or a Second American Revolution, would be a dreadful thing. I, for one, would prefer to fight a dozen such conflicts, rather than to see my descendants live in the type of state of tyranny being rapidly constructed before our eyes.

And Ms. Rolfe? Get yourself a good lawyer, or several of them, and pick all the meat off the bones of your former employer. I can think of several possible causes of action: intentional infliction of emotional distress, defamation and a possible wrongful termination action depending upon your contractual relationship with your employer. Fight these nothi until Hell freezes over and then give them a round on ice. Let your battle cry be ad petendam nothi