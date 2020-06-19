PopeWatch: Bupkis to do With Catholicism

And the current gang at the Vatican continues its efforts to convince non-Leftist Catholics to leave the Church:

The Vatican urged Catholics on Thursday to disinvest from the armaments and fossil fuel industries and to closely monitor companies in sectors such as mining to check if they are damaging the environment.

The calls were contained in a 225-page manual for church leaders and workers to mark the fifth anniversary of Pope Francis’ landmark encyclical “Laudato Si” (Praised Be) on the need to protect nature, life and defenseless people.

The compendium suggests practical steps to achieve the goals of the encyclical, which strongly supported agreements to contain global warming and warned against the dangers of climate change.

Go here to read the rest. Hang tough. This too shall pas.