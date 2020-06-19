Requiescat In Pace: Vera Lynn Dies at 103

May she now be enjoying the Beatific Vision. One superb voice for the angelic choir. The Sweetheart of the British forces during the greatest war in history. Churchill voiced the roar of the British Lion, while she voiced the song of the British people.
2 Comments
I didn’t realize she had survived so long. And I’m shocked that you could write an obituary for her without hoping that We’ll Meet Again.
For you Pinky:
https://www.bing.com/videos/search?q=vera+lynn+we%27ll+meet+again&view=detail&mid=83F512CF78BF15278B9483F512CF78BF15278B94&FORM=VIRE0&ru=%2fsearch%3fq%3dvera%2blynn%2bwe%2527ll%2bmeet%2bagain%26form%3dIENTHT%26pc%3dEUPP_HCTE%26mkt%3den-us%26httpsmsn%3d1%26msnews%3d1%26refig%3d710dc4a172f54a9ebe70ffce433117a5%26sp%3d1%26ghc%3d1%26qs%3dFT%26pq%3dvera%2blynn%2bw%26sc%3d8-11%26cvid%3d710dc4a172f54a9ebe70ffce433117a5