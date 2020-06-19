Useless Republicans

“The message unfortunately could not be clearer: voting is for fools. You vote, you put these people into office with your votes and in return they patronize you. And when it matters they abandon you, they have contempt for you.”
Tucker Carlson, June 19, 2019
He is completely right. The impotence of the Republican Party, including Trump, in the face of mass rioting and vandalism is obvious and shameful. So petrified of being called racist they would much prefer that the country burn, and their voters plundered, than lift a finger to do anything to stop this mass lawlessness. The Democrats deserve to lose in November; the Republicans do not deserve to win.
3 Comments
Back in 2016, the Federalist had this article titled “This Election Marks The End Of America’s Racial Détente”
https://thefederalist.com/2016/11/14/election-marks-end-americas-racial-detente/
This? This seems well on the way to actually ending it. Religions with sin MUST have a way to atone – to find forgiveness. If nothing you do matters, if you’ll always be a sinner, if you’ll always be “racist” then what’s the incentive for people to put in an effort to not be racist?
I really do not want to see what happens when societal and personal guilt run out – because that’s a sign mercy has as well.
I think Trump may be following Kurt Schlichter’s advice and leaving the Democratic mayors stuck with their own tar baby.
McConnell and McCarthy don’t appear to take much of an interest in any of it. Newt Gingrich and his associates were interested in distributing a common message to rally voters. Their successors are interested in Capitol Hill busywork.
As far as I can see, states with Republican governors generally had a one-day burst of trouble around 1 June.
Talk about ‘police reform’ is quite gratuitous and Republicans should have nothing to do with it, especially those in Congress. The only reform Republicans in Congress should be working on is re-organizing and depoliticizing federal law enforcement. As far as I can see, Republicans in Congress respond to manufactured controversies much more than they respond to their voters.