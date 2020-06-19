Useless Republicans

“The message unfortunately could not be clearer: voting is for fools. You vote, you put these people into office with your votes and in return they patronize you. And when it matters they abandon you, they have contempt for you.”

Tucker Carlson, June 19, 2019

He is completely right. The impotence of the Republican Party, including Trump, in the face of mass rioting and vandalism is obvious and shameful. So petrified of being called racist they would much prefer that the country burn, and their voters plundered, than lift a finger to do anything to stop this mass lawlessness. The Democrats deserve to lose in November; the Republicans do not deserve to win.