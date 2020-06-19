Wouldn’t Surprise Me

News that I missed, courtesy of The Babylon Bee:

WORLD—As if we haven’t had enough bad news in 2020, experts are ringing the alarm bells on yet another potential problem: Squirrels seem to be up to something.

“It’s just becoming apparent any time you look at them,” said wildlife expert Troy Harrington. “We’re seeing them in larger numbers than usual. They scatter as soon as they see anyone watching them. They’re up to something, and they don’t want us to know what.”

Experts do not know what squirrels might be plotting, but they all agree it can’t be anything good. And while the country still deals with the coronavirus and civil unrest, whatever squirrels are up to is going to hit us at a bad time.

Go here to read the rest. Ah, if only Hitchcock were still alive to make a film about the coming squirrel apocalypse, no doubt the topper for this year of doom.