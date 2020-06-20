What are the causes of the famine? The main reason for the catastrophe in Russian agriculture is the Soviet policy of collectivisation. The prophecy of Paul Scheffer in 1920–30 that collectivisation of agriculture would be the nemesis of Communism has come absolutely true. Gareth Jones, Financial Times, 13 April 1933

This new film is available for purchase on Amazon. It tells the story of Welsh journalist Gareth Jones and his heroic reporting on the man made famines in the Soviet Union, centered on the traditional bread basket of the Ukraine, by which the Communist regime deliberately murdered millions of its own subjects by starvation. He was doing this while other Western journalists, like The New York Times Walter Duranty, for which he received a Pulitzer Prize, were disseminating Soviet propaganda that there were no famines, although most of them knew this was lies.

The day before his 30th birthday, Jones was murdered by kidnappers in China on August 12, 1935, likely at the instigation of the Soviet NKVD. In 2008 he and the late journalist Malcolm Muggeridge, in the thirties a leftist and atheist but a man who could never abide lies, were posthumously awarded the Ukrainian Order of Merit for their fearless assault on the web of deceit masking the Golgotha of the Ukrainian people. Truth will ever have its champions, whatever the cost to them, even in times of near universal mendacity.

Full review to follow in the coming week.