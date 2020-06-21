Inquiring Minds Want to Know

The Clergy Always Has Our Backs Sunday, June 21, AD 2020 4 Comments The better to shoot the targets they have placed there. The supernatural element of the Church is clear, as a merely human TweetEmailPrintPocketWhatsAppTelegramShare on TumblrLike this:Like Loading...
2 Comments
I wonder. Exactly what does it mean to be black? What does it mean to be white? What does color have to do with anything?
Anyway, the new racism is black racism. A complete reversal of the past.
Don’t give them any more ideas.